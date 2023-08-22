Milwaukee's 'Milverine' to throw first pitch at Tuesday Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to take on the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night, but ahead of the game, a man known all across Milwaukee will take the mound to throw the first pitch.

John Hamann, also known as the Milverine, announced on his Instagram that he would be throwing the first pitch Tuesday.

"I will have no problem throwing the ball to the catcher because I grew up playing baseball and I was a pitcher," the Milverine said in his video.

For those who may not be aware, the Milverine is a local legend who became popular for his shirtless speedwalks around downtown Milwaukee - and a passing resemblance to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character from the X-Men series.

