Milwaukee's CineLatino Film Festival 2022: What you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The CineLatino Film Festival in Milwaukee is back and it is packed with Hispanic-created films celebrating Latino life.

A portion of the festival's proceeds will go towards Milwaukee-area Hispanic health and education initiatives, according to The Marcus Corporation.

CineLatino raised $65,000 since the festival was last held, in 2019.

The festival begins with the premiere of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on Oct. 5 at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield.

Festival films will continue to play at Majestic and the Marcus Movie Tavern Brookfield Square and Marcus Renaissance. Film screenings and special events will take place at Marcus South Shore Cinema, organizers said.

Tickets are on sale now for the "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile", $60 for adults or $25 for children (3-11 years old).

Learn more on Marcus' website and on MSP Film Society's website.

The schedule of the CineLatino festival is available verbatim below:

October 5: Premiere of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile at the Marcus Majestic Cinema: Night one features fun for the entire family at the Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception including beverages, tasting stations, activities for the young and young-at-heart, and live entertainment. It continues with the premiere of "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.” Proceeds benefit local Hispanic health and education initiatives. Tickets are $60 for adults or $25 for children (3-11 years old) and are available for purchase at MarcusTheatres.com/CineLatinoVIPEvent.

October 6-9: 2022 CineLatino Special Events at South Shore Cinema

Marcus Theatres has organized a variety of special events to complement its 2022 CineLatino line-up.

Thursday, October 6, 6:30-9 p.m.: The 20th Anniversary Celebration of "Real Women Have Curves" with screenwriter Josefina López

Meet Josefina López, author of the play and co-author of the 2002 Sundance Award-winning film “Real Women Have Curves.” She is available for a photo op before the special screening and a question and answer session afterward. Hear her thoughts on the movie, ask questions about her writing process, and learn about the Latino experience in Hollywood. Standard pricing applies for this special event.

Friday, October 7, 6:30-9 p.m.: "Pepe Serna: Life is Art" with actor Pepe Serna

Join us to learn more about renowned Mexican character actor Pepe Serna and his legendary career at this screening of his documentary. We kick off the event with a red carpet photo opportunity with the legend himself. Then following the film, Pepe will take questions about any of the hundred-plus roles he’s played in hits like “Scarface,” “Man from Reno,” and “The Jerk,” and how he paved the way for generations of Chicano actors and what he believes the future holds. Standard pricing applies for this special event.

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Family Fiesta

The Family Fiesta is back! This free event opens to the public with movie-themed games, crafts, and activities. The event does not include admission to films or food and beverage.

Saturday, October 8, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Local Director Michael Gassert Screening of "The Last Out"

Former Mequon, WI resident Michael Gassert returns to the Milwaukee area for this special screening of the baseball documentary “The Last Out,” featuring the story of Cuban baseball players who leave their families and risk exile for a chance to play in the Major Baseball League (MLB). See why critics say it's the movie the MLB doesn't want you to see. There’s a meet and greet before and a question and answer session with Michael following the screening. Standard pricing applies for this special event.

Saturday, October 8, 6:30-9:00 p.m.: Dominoes and Screening of Father of the Bride

Test your skill at dominoes, the national game of Cuba, much like Sofia (Adria Arjona) and Billy (Andy García) do in the 2022 film of a struggle between a Cuban father and daughter as they plan her wedding, Father of the Bride (PG-13). All skill levels are welcome, so if you haven’t played, learn with us! Guests will also have many chances to win as we raffle off prizes throughout the night. Admission for dominoes is $5 per person and includes entry into the raffle with a free screening of the 2022 Father of the Bride movie to follow.

Sunday, October 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: "Selena" with Actor Edward James Olmos

Join actor Edward James Olmos for a special screening of the tragic biopic of Texas-born Tejano singer Selena that still resonates with audiences today with a question and answer session to follow. Standard pricing applies for this special event.

2022 CineLatino Film Line-up

Fifteen films will be presented in Spanish, English, and English with Spanish subtitles, including the nationwide premiere of "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." Films will play at a combination of Majestic of Brookfield, Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, Renaissance, and South Shore Cinemas from October 5-9. Proceeds from the film festival will be donated to local Hispanic health and education efforts. For participating locations, showtimes, language formats, and tickets, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/CineLatino.

Premieres and Recent Releases (Standard Pricing Applies):

"Cuando Se Joven" (PG) — 70-year-old Malena gets a second chance at life when she magically turns into her 22-year-old self. Now, posing as "Maria" to hide her true identity, she becomes the lead singer of her grandson's band and tries to recover her dream of singing, which she had to give up at some point.

"Lyle, Lyle Crocodile" (PG) — Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.

"La Trampa" (NR) — Uncle and nephew try to recover their lands from a corrupt casino owner. A farmer is pressured to pay his gambling son's huge debt. Both problems have the same source and will come together.

"Pepe Serna: Life is Art" (NR) — An often-overlooked actor with an amazing career who has overcome formidable odds to reach his goals, live life to the fullest and give back to his community.

"Receta no Incluida" (NR) — In the middle of preparing for the Christmas party, Olivia suffers a relapse of OCD and must get the medicine "under the counter" before her family and her friend David realize that the crisis has returned.

"Santa Clara" (NR) — Santiago works as a cowboy and has a mysterious past. There are some who claim he's a fugitive or an assassin. One day, a work offer arrives of driving a cattle herd to the Santa Clara ranch.

"The Last Out" (PG) — Three young Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America and chase their dreams of playing in the Major Leagues.

Family Films ($5 per Admission)

"Encanto" (PG) — A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" (PG) –– The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

"Spirit Untamed" (PG) — Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

Classic Films ($5 per Admission)

"Half Brothers" (PG-13) — Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US.

"La Bamba" (PG-13) — Biographical story of the rise from nowhere of early rock and roll singer Ritchie Valens who died at age 17 in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper.

"Real Women Have Curves" (PG-13) — In East Los Angeles, an 18-year-old struggles between her ambitions of going to college and the desires of her domineering mother for her to get married, have children, and oversee the small, rundown family-owned textile factory. Standard pricing will apply to the special event screening with screenwriter Josefina López at South Shore Cinema on Thursday, October 6.

"Selena" (PG) —The true story of Selena, a Texas-born Tejano singer who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome, as well as having chart-topping albums on the Latin music charts. Standard pricing will apply to the special event screening at South Shore on Sunday, October 9.

