Milwaukee's Anna Grace returning to The Voice's Knockout Rounds next Monday: Report

Milwaukee's Anna Grace appears to be returning on the final night of The Voice's Knockout Rounds next Monday, April 26.

Entertainment Tonight reports Grace will be facing off against Gihanna Zoe in one of the last head-to-head competitions in season 20 of the show.

Grace found out she was advancing in NBC's The Voice on April 12 after winning her battle.

Grace told TMJ4 News last month that she never thought she’d get this far, not just in the competition, but in life. She had a near-death experience after experiencing septic shock. It kept her in and out of the hospital for around eight months. She had multiple infections at that time that kept her rushing to the hospital.

After her last one, doctors said her body had been through so much that she might not survive another bad episode.

That's when things clicked for Grace.

"I don’t think I would be singing if that didn’t happen to me, just because that really opened my eyes to like, okay, you only get one life. What are you doing? Why aren’t you doing what you love?" she said.

She started singing at her church. She picked up the guitar and piano, and she pursued her love of music.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with like to my life, and I just want to do all the stuff that I love. So that’s when I kind of started singing at church," Grace told TMJ4.

You can watch The Voice on TMJ4 at 7 p.m., next Monday, April 26.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip