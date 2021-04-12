Milwaukee singer Anna Grace returns to 'The Voice' tonight

Milwaukee's own Anna Grace is returning to NBC's The Voice Monday evening for a Battle Round episode.

Grace performed a rendition of "My Future" by Billie Eilish during blind auditions on March 15 - and her performance was impressive enough to merit a rare "four-chair turn" from each and every one of the show's judges.

Grace told TMJ4 News last month that she never thought she’d get this far, not just in the competition, but in life. She had a near-death experience after experiencing septic shock. It kept her in and out of the hospital for around eight months. She had multiple infections at that time that kept her rushing to the hospital. After her last one, doctors said her body had been through so much that she might not survive another bad episode.

That's when things clicked for Grace.

"I don’t think I would be singing if that didn’t happen to me, just because that really opened my eyes to like, okay, you only get one life. What are you doing? Why aren’t you doing what you love?" she said.

She started singing at her church. She picked up the guitar and piano, and she pursued her love of music.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with like to my life, and I just want to do all the stuff that I love. So that’s when I kind of started singing at church," Grace said.

Monday's "The Voice" starts at 7 p.m. April 12 central time on TMJ4 News.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip