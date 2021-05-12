Milwaukee's Anna Grace had a chair-turning run on 'The Voice,' but is now heading home

MILWAUKEE — A local singer gave it her all but is now going home after being eliminated on NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday.

Anna Grace of Milwaukee sang the song "Let Her Go" (which she changed to "Let Him Go") by Passenger LIVE during Monday's airing. On Tuesday, after viewers cast their votes for their favorite singers, it was announced Anna of Blake Shelton's team would be heading home, along with fellow contestants Zania Alaké, Devan Blake Jones, Andrew Marshall and Zae Romeo.

TMJ4 spoke with Anna last Sunday ahead of the last episode.

Twenty-year-old Anna looked back on the months of health struggles that brought her to this point. In and out of the hospital, Anna was suffering from life-threatening infections and sepsis. It was this battle that drove her to sing; after all, her number one fan, her mom, had been telling her to take it up.

So she did, and that led her to NBC's The Voice, where she made it through several rounds and worked with two of the show's celebrity coaches. But all those infections left her with debilitating migraine headaches - which is what led her to another superfan, Dr. Fallon Schloemer, a headache specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Anna says she hasn't suffered from migraines while she's been on The Voice. She is pushing forward, rehearsing, even finding time to Facetime with mom on Mother's Day.

