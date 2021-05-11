Milwaukee's Anna Grace returns to The Voice Monday night

MILWAUKEE — A local singer turning heads and chairs on NBC's The Voice is hoping to move forward one more round Monday night, on her way to the finals.

TMJ4 introduced you to Anna Grace a couple weeks ago. On Sunday, we caught up with her, her mom and another special fan in her life.

20-year-old Anna looked back on the months of health struggles that brought her to this point. In and out of the hospital, Anna was suffering from life-threatening infections and sepsis. It was this battle that drove her to sing; after all, her number one fan, her mom, had been telling her to take it up.

So she did, and that led her to NBC's The Voice, where she has made it through several rounds and worked with two of the show's celebrity coaches. But all those infections left her with debilitating migraine headaches - which is what led her to another superfan, Dr. Fallon Schloemer, a headache specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Anna says she hasn't suffered from migraines while she's been on The Voice. She is pushing forward, rehearsing, even finding time to Facetime with mom on Mother's Day.

People have until 6 a.m. central time on Tuesday to vote for who they believe won Monday's round. You can vote here.

