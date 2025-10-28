Milwaukee women anxiously wait for updates on family and friends in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

People who live in Milwaukee and have strong ties to Jamaica have been anxiously watching updates on Hurricane Melissa.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Tuesday.

Nicole Goins previously lived in Jamaica for several years. She still has several family and friends on the island whom she visits often.

TMJ4 Nicole Goins has strong ties to Jamaica. She has family, friends and mentees she considers bonus daughters on the island. Goins has been trying to check in with everyone she knows there.

"My heart is honestly, it's really heavy,” Goins told TMJ4.

Goins is also the founder of an international youth mentorship group called "Pretty Girls Are Educated," which has a chapter on the island.

Goins has been glued to her phone, reaching out to everyone she knows on the island.

"I hear a lot of feedback, saying, ‘We trust God.’ So, that's important, all of the prayers, being strong and confident, even though they're facing something just so traumatic,” Goins said.

"It's horrific. It's a small country, and just seeing all of the devastation is kind of heart-wrenching because that's my hometown,” Karen Campbell explained to TMJ4.

TMJ4 Karen Campbell was born in Jamaica before her family moved to Milwaukee. She tells TMJ4 that it is heart-wrenching to see the powerful storm hit the island. Campbell worries about the hurricane's impact after it clears.

Campbell was born in Jamaica before her family moved to Milwaukee several years ago.

She was relieved to confirm her aunt is OK after the hurricane made landfall, but has yet to hear back from others.

"This is a stronger hurricane than Hurricane Gilbert back in 1988, so it makes me a little nervous and worried as far as the impact on the people of Jamaica,” Campbell stated.

Goins plans to follow through with a planned trip to the island next month to see how she can help.

More than a thousand miles away...These women are committed to being a voice for Jamaica.

"My message is pray. Pray for the island, for the country, for the people,” Going said.

"Praying that the people of Jamaica will be able to get through this,” Campbell pressed.

