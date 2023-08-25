Milwaukee woman is crying out for justice for her sister: 'Get these guns out of these babies' hands!'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is crying out for justice for her sister.

Dangela Brown said covering her face in grief, “This is a lot to deal with.”

Her 17-year-old sister Zakirah Burris was shot and killed Monday night near 96th and Bradley.

Dangela Brown

“Everybody loved her. She was loved,” said Brown.

The shooter has not been caught.

She is one of 123 homicide victims in the city so far this year, 88 percent due to gun violence. Brown believes parents and guardians are most responsible for protecting our city's next generation.

As a bus driver, she says she has lost students to gun violence before. But feels losing her sister has spurred her to speak out. “My sister—she will not get another second chance, and she can save someone else life. If somebody just speak up and get these guns out these babies' hands," she told TMJ4 News.

She believes bringing peace to our city starts at home. “At some point, we have to take accountability for our children. We all need to start reaching out to each other as parents," she said.

A hurting sibling who hopes to heal with the city and make it safer for everyone.

If you have any information about Monday night’s deadly shooting that took the life of Zakirah Burris at 96th and Bradley, call CrimeStoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

