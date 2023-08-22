17-year-old shot and killed near 96th and Bradley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed near 96th and Bradley in Milwaukee on Monday.

Police did not say what time the shooting happened but said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation and Milwaukee police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

