Milwaukee wins title of 'best city in USA' via Twitter poll

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee can officially say that it is the best city in the U.S.

According to a Twitter poll that took on a life of it's own, Milwaukee has been crowned the best city in the U.S. Out of 11,994 votes, Milwaukee received 70.4 percent of the final round votes to earn the title.

Which is America's best city? New York City (1) versus Milwaukee (10): — 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘆 (@mnolangray) November 5, 2021

This was just an informal poll and a way to have some fun creator Nolan Gray said. Sixy-four cities were placed in a bracket style tournament. They were seeded based on metropolitan population size. Cities would go head-to-head and people would vote on which one they liked more or thought was better.

Milwaukee had to go up against some heavy hitting U.S. cities: Austin, Miami, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, and finally New York City.

But it's no surprise Milwaukee is the best city in the U.S. We already knew that anyways. Now, the rest of the Twitter world knows too.

