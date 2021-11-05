Milwaukee tops Chicago in 'best city' Twitter poll, takes on NYC in final round

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is surprising some social media users after soaring through a Twitter poll that pits dozens of the U.S.'s top cities against each other.

Self-described city planner Nolan Gray started the Twitter poll in late October. The poll includes 64 cities, and urges users to decide the best city among the brackets.

"Alright folks, let's settle this once and for all: what's the best US city?" Gray posed to Twitter users in the poll.

In the first round Milwaukee came out on top against Austin, Texas. In the second Milwaukee defeated Miami, and in third bested San Francisco. In the fourth Milwaukee faced off against fellow Midwestern city Minneapolis, and won.

In the fifth round Milwaukee went up against neighboring city and to some Brew City residents rival city, Chicago. After hours of competitive voting in the poll, Milwaukee came out on top with a vote of 51.9% to 48.1%.

Now in the final round Milwaukee is pitted against America's largest, New York City. Voting for the final bracket will start Friday at 11 a.m.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our championship contenders.



New York City (1) advances and it looks like Cinderella-story Milwaukee (10) is going to the big dance.



Tune in tomorrow at 9am PT to decide who should take it all! pic.twitter.com/hqGPvzaZQV — 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘆 (@mnolangray) November 4, 2021

