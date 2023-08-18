Milwaukee welcomes delegation from sister city of Galway, Ireland for Irish Fest

MILWAUKEE — City officials welcomed a delegation from Milwaukee's sister city of Galway, Ireland in time for Irish Fest, which kicked off on Thursday.

According to City Clerk Jim Owczarski, Ald. Michael Murphy and Mayor Cavalier Johnson welcomed the delegation during a ceremony in City Hall.

Galway is one of Milwaukee's five sister cities across the world. The others are Zadar, Croatia, Irpin, Ukraine, Bomet County, Kenya and Tarime District, Tanzania.

According to the city's website, "Milwaukee is affiliated with Sister Cities International, a program with over fifty years of promoting people-to-people diplomacy. Bomet County, Kenya is our most recent Sister City, and joins the ranks of five other Sister City relationships Milwaukee is fostering. There may be many more to come as residents of the city, local officials and business people come to recognize the benefits of reaching out beyond our own borders as citizens of the world."

Galway is a city on Ireland's western coast. It has about 85,910 residents, which makes it the fourth-largest city in the Republic of Ireland.

Galway is known for its tourism attractions including festivals and events like the Galway Arts Festival. Galway was named the European Region of Gastronomy in 2018 and the European Capital of Culture in 2022, according to the city's website.

Milwaukee's Irish Fest is returning to Henry Maier Festival Park from Aug. 17-20, 2023.

According to a news release, the self-described "world’s largest Irish music festival" aims to celebrate aspects of Irish, Irish American and Celtic cultures and "instill an appreciation of these cultures in current and future generations."

Organizers say the festival is so well-known in Ireland that the Irish just call it "Milwaukee Fest." This year's musical lineup includes Gaelic Storm, The Coronas and The Byrne Brothers.

GET THE DETAILS ON IRISH FEST:

Milwaukee Irish Fest 2023: Celebrate all things Celtic at the 'world’s largest Irish music festival'

Ald. Michael Murphy and @MayorOfMKE greet a delegation from Milwaukee’s Sister City Galway, Ireland, in honor of Irish Fest. pic.twitter.com/6vMsTQqAM0 — Jim Owczarski (@MKECLERK) August 18, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip