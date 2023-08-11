Milwaukee Irish Fest 2023: Celebrate all things Celtic at the 'world’s largest Irish music festival'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Irish Fest is returning to Henry Maier Festival Park from Aug. 17-20, 2023.

According to a news release, the self-described "world’s largest Irish music festival" aims to celebrate aspects of Irish, Irish American and Celtic cultures and "instill an appreciation of these cultures in current and future generations."

Organizers say the festival is so well-known in Ireland that the Irish just call it "Milwaukee Fest." This year's musical lineup includes Gaelic Storm, The Coronas and The Byrne Brothers.

Wisconsin artists are also performing, including Paddygrass, various Irish dance schools, and harpist Maryann Miller, who is the only performer to have played at all 43 years of Milwaukee Irish Fest, organizers said.

Famous foods and drinks available for purchase include the reuben pizza from Gingerz Sportz Pub, corned beef from McBob’s Grill, Irish Breakfast from Ward’s House of Prime, a Five Farms Irish Cream flavor of Gilles Frozen Custard, and the famous Jameson slushies.

The Children’s Area at the festival includes Northwestern Mutual Playground and Children’s Red Hair & Freckles Contest. Irish Fest also has Leprechaun Village, where kids can search for gold.

According to Mike Mitchell, executive director at CelticMKE, the organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest:

“Even with thousands of people and so much music and activity, we’re proud that Milwaukee Irish Fest still feels like a comfortable, homey place. And it’s not just about old tradition! With new artists, activities, and experiences, even if you’ve come for years, we’re confident that you’ll experience something new.”

Besides producing the Milwaukee Irish Fest, CelticMKE hosts Celtic-themed concerts, lectures, music workshops and classes and cultural heritage projects.

Learn more about Milwaukee's Irish Festival on their website.

Read the organizer's statement below:

