Milwaukee tenants face coldest night of the season without heat in their homes

MILWAUKEE — During the coldest night of the season, residents inside a Milwaukee apartment building are forced to bundle up inside their own homes.

Three tenants anonymously spoke to TMJ4 about the frigid living conditions in their Northwest side Berrada owned building.

“We've been living without heat for a while,” said one tenant.

“It’s frustrating going to work knowing that my kids here freezing while I'm at work,” another told TMJ4. “I feel like a bad parent to be at work and my kids are here with no heat.”

One man working as a caregiver in the building says the cold affects his elderly patient on a daily basis.

“It makes it incredibly hard, not to mention on the medication they take, but it could be chill on their bones or immune system,” he said.

He showed TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar a boarded up window in his unit that broke in July and says he's been waiting months for it to get fixed.

“We have to tape up our window so the cold can stay out.”

Mackar spoke to a Berrada Properties representative on the phone who said they are working around the clock to get the heat back on in their buildings, sating the winter storms have put a strain on their maintenance crews.

Residents say this isn’t the first time they've been without heat.

Berrada says they will send a crew to the building on Wednesday to assess the problem.

