Teen shot while driving, crashes into unoccupied vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old while they were driving their car.

Police say the victim was shot while driving near 51st & Keefe at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooting caused the 18-year-old to crash their car into an unoccupied vehicle, and a concrete barrier.

What led up to the shooting, and who is responsible is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

