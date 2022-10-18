Milwaukee teen charged in connection to fatal shooting near 25th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week near 25th and Burnham.

Lamar Conners has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. Under Wisconsin law, Conners is being prosecuted as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man told police he went to a home in the 1800 block of 25th Street to visit Conners' father. He told police he had his handgun with him and upon arrival, put his gun on the kitchen table. The man said he was in the kitchen talking with Conners when the victim arrived at the home. According to the complaint, 20 minutes later, the victim walked into the kitchen to grab water and then began hitting him. The man said as he was being hit, he heard a bang and looked up and saw Conners putting the gun back on the kitchen table. The shooting victim then ran out of the home, the complaint says.

When police arrived on the scene, Conners admitted he was the shooter. According to the complaint, Conners told police "he saw the gun on the table, picked it up, and shot" him because he did not want the shooting victim to hurt anyone.

A $15,000 cash bond was set for Conners on Tuesday. He returns to court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip