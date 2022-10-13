24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham, one in custody

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Police also recovered a firearm.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

