Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.

Here's what you need to know about the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.

How much does the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival cost?

Their website states a day-long ticket will run you $20 and a weekend pass will cost $40. Admission for kids under 12 years old is free.

How can I get a tattoo at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival?

Attendees of the festival can choose from a variety of tattoo artists to get their own tattoos. Or they can watch live tattooing!

If you want to make an appointment with a specific artist, you will have to contact them directly as festival organizers do not set them up. The entrance fee does not go towards the cost of a tattoo.

You must be 18 years old to get a tattoo at the festival and must bring valid identification with you.

Buying tickets online will save you time in line during the festival, organizers say.

When is the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival being held?

Friday, Sept. 30 from 2 PM - 11 PM

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 AM - 11 PM

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 AM - 8 PM

How do I get to the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival?

The Wisconsin Center is located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203. There is construction happening at the center so parking may be limited.

Who are the international artists attending the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival?

According to the organizers' website, the featured international artist is:

Penny Boy Tattoo from ITALY

Who are the special guests attending the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival?

Kyle Dunbar from Ink Master Season 3 & 4

Al Fliction from Ink Master Season 1

Trocon Talhouk from VH1

Jim Francis from Ink Master Season 4

Anwon Boneface Johnson from Ink Master Season 8, Season 9 and Ink Master Grudge Match.

Charles Whitfield from VH1

What is the schedule for the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival?

FRIDAY

2:00 PM Show Open

6:00 PM Deadman's Carnival

7:00 PM Deadman's Carnival

8:00 PM America's Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle

9:00 PM Verona Fink Burlesque Sideshow

9:30 PM No Gimmicks Needed Suspension with Shawn O'Hare

10:00 PM Tattoo of the Day

11:00 PM Show Close

SATURDAY

11:00 AM Show Open

1:30 PM Deadman's Carnival

2:30 PM Deadman's Carnival

3:30 PM America's Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle

5:00 PM Tattoo Contests

7:00 PM Deadman's Carnival

7:30 PM Deadman's Carnival

8:00 PM America's Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle

9:00 PM Verona Fink Burlesque Sideshow

9:30 PM No Gimmicks Needed Suspension with Shawn O'Hare

10:00 PM Tattoo of the Day

11:00 PM Show Close

SUNDAY

11:00 AM Show Open

1:30 PM Deadman's Carnival

2:30 PM Deadman's Carnival

3:30 PM America's Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle

5:00 PM Tattoo Contests

7:00 PM Tattoo of the Day and Best of Show

8:00 PM Show Close

Head to the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival's website to get tickets and view all their information.

