Milwaukee, Shorewood, and UWM police work to solve 7 armed robberies near campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are working with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Police Department and Shorewood police to solve a recent armed robbery spree.

Law enforcement believes seven armed robberies that occurred between last Thursday through Saturday are connected, with the bulk of them in Milwaukee's east side.

"I heard about it from the UW police," UW-Milwaukee student Brynn Moseley said. "I wasn't that concerned at the time."

Moseley is a junior at UWM where students just got back to class after winter break. She says as campus police send more alerts to armed robberies in the area, her feelings changed.

"After three or four alerts from (police), I started getting a little concerned considering I do live pretty close to campus," she said.

In the Shorewood case, police said the victim is a teenager who was heading home after a school event on Saturday night.

The Shorewood School District sent a letter to families about the incident involving a student, along with safety tips from the Milwaukee Police Department.

"It just makes me feel a little bit more alert, and sometimes that's what we need we got a little too comfortable," said Lee Ann Decker who stays in the area.

UWM Police Chief David Salazar says investigators believe multiple suspects are involved.

WATCH: UWM Police Chief David Salazar discusses string of armed robberies near campus

UWM police chief discusses string of robberies near campus

"They're operating that early to the late evening, and they seem to be targeting pedestrians that are moving either from their homes to their cars or are sitting in their cars," said Chief David Salazar.

The crimes happened at:



Farwell & Linnwood

Farwell & Webster

Frederick & Belleview

Marshall & Kilbourn

2200 block of N. Park Place

2600 block of N. Stowell Avenue

4100 block of N. Newhall Avenue in Shorewood



Victims were not physically hurt but had their belongings taken. Chief Salazar says some of them included UWM students. Several people were robbed over the weekend while walking in the Riverwest neighborhood. Police have not confirmed if all of the cases are related.



STUDENTS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT: MPD investigating series of armed robberies near UWM campus

The suspects are believed to be driving a stolen white 2020 Kia Sportage with Minnesota plates. The group previously used both a white and silver sedan during the robberies.

The four suspects being sought are described as follows:

Black male in his 20's, 5'6" around 130-150 pounds. He was seen wearing a surgical mask, dark winter clothing and armed with a black handgun. Black male in his 20's, 5'6" around 130 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark mask and dark winter clothing. Black male aged 16-20. Black male aged 16-20.

UWM police are adjusting patrols around campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Anyone who sees the suspected vehicle or suspects is asked to call UWM's emergency number at 414-228-9911 or Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip