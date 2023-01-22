MPD investigating series of armed robberies near UWM campus

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating seven armed robberies that happened on the city's east side with three of those robberies happening right near UWM's campus.

During the span of January 19-21, three robberies occurred in the upper east side neighborhood and Shorewood. No victims were injured as a result of any of the robberies.

The suspects are believed to be driving a stolen white 2020 Kia Sportage with Minnesota plates. The group previously used both a white and silver sedan during the robberies.

The four suspects being sought are described as follows:

Black male in his 20's, 5'6" around 130-150 pounds. He was seen wearing a surgical mask, dark winter clothing and armed with a black handgun. Black male in his 20's, 5'6" around 130 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark mask and dark winter clothing. Black male aged 16-20. Black male aged 16-20.

In response to the recent events, UWM Police are adjusting patrols around campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods. In an email sent to staff and students, administration encouraged them to use the available safety resources on campus if ever feeling unsafe.

Anyone who sees the suspected vehicle or suspects is asked to call UWM's emergency number at 414-228-9911 or Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444.

