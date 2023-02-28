Milwaukee sailor has become the resident 'cheesehead' on board the Navy's USS Gunston Hall

TMJ4 was given exclusive and rare access to the world's largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, as part of the Navy's 'Sailor for a Day' program. As part of the program, TMJ4 spoke to sailors from Racine, Milwaukee, and De Pere about life aboard their respective ships. TMJ4's James Groh toured Navy ships, saw their sleeping quarters, rode in a helicopter, and learned what life is like as a young sailor in the Navy.

Aboard the USS Gunston Hall, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Baltutis from Milwaukee is continuing a long military tradition. The 20-year-old is a 5th-generation military serviceman.

“Maybe I can have a family of my own that will continue in my footsteps as well," he said.

Now two years into his naval career, Baltutis works in the machinery division of the USS Gunston Hall. It's a dock landing ship, meaning it carries amphibious vehicles and aircraft. It's often used for air and humanitarian efforts since it can bring amphibious cargo vehicles near shore. It’s docked in Virginia at the world’s largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Zane Ecklund/U.S. Navy The amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) operates in the Mediterranean Sea. Gunston Hall is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group with the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zane Ecklund/Released)

“My job is to maintain the generators and the engines down in the engine rooms make sure this ship can run and we’ve got electricity for everybody.”

Baltutis said he hasn’t run into many people from the Badger State since leaving boot camp, which was about 30 minutes north of Chicago at Naval Station Great Lakes. Since there aren’t many other Wisconsinites, Baltutis said he is regularly called one nickname.

“All the time cheesehead, all the time.”

It’s a name he embraces.

“Yeah I mean it is what it is. I’m proud of it. I’m proud of it. I don’t care. They can call me cheesehead. That's my state."

He gets back to Milwaukee when he can, but it's not often. The two things he misses the most are the riverwalk and the Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli in West Allis.

"I love going there. The customization is great."

James Groh Baltutis aboard the USS Gunston Hall. He will likely be reassigned to a new ship since the USS Gunston Hall is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2023.

While Baltutis is currently carrying on the legacy of his family’s military tradition, he is conflicted about his future. He is weighing the pros and cons of living in the armed forces and a much different career.

“Go to probably UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee something like that. Find a good zoology program. A lot of people kind of act surprised when I say that. You know, I’m an engineer, but I’m interested in zoology. I really do enjoy that stuff. I love animals and stuff.”

Baltutis still has a few years left on his contract before he must make that decision. His mind could change when he is on board a new ship since the Gunston Hall is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2023.

