Milwaukee River Challenge returns Sept. 17: All you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Annual Milwaukee River Challenge is returning to Brew City on Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature a difficult three-mile course on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers.

The race includes high school, collegiate and club teams from across the Midwest. The race starts at 25th and Canal on the Menomonee and heads east, eventually making the turn onto the Milwaukee River.

Racers will have to navigate narrow passages under 10 bridges through the city's downtown area.

Some of the best high school teams from the region participate in the race, organizers said.

Some places to get a good vantage of the race are the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds, the Third Ward and Pere Marquette Park.

Head to their website for all the details.

