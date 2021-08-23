Milwaukee restaurants to donate part of proceeds to Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee restaurants is taking part in a donation drive to help raise funds for Children's Wisconsin on 8/26.

Restaurants will donate a portion of their lunch and dinner sales to the hospital.

The participating restaurants inlcude: Calderone Club (locations in Milwaukee and Fox Point); San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana; Vagabond; Melting Pot; Black Husky Brewing, and Saz’s State House.

The fundraiser is hosted by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, a group that protects and represents restaurants in the area.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip