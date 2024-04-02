Milwaukee residents gear up to vote for multi-million MPS referendum

MILWAUKEE — It's election week and ballots statewide will be topped by the presidential primary. In addition, more than 90 school districts across Wisconsin have referendums.

The largest is here in Milwaukee MPS is asking taxpayers in the city for $252 million.

The school board says the need for funding is coming from MPS facing a $200 million budget deficit for next school year.

From fliers to signs, advocates on both sides of the issue have been hitting home for weeks why they believe voters should vote for or against the multi-million dollar Milwaukee Public School referendum.

Voting for the referendum, which would up taxes over the next five years, has been a tough decision for some residents since MPS passed an $87 million referendum only four years ago.

Meanwhile, others say students deserve the programs that are at risk of being cut if the funding falls through.

It's a conversation residents were having just hours before heading to the polls

District four school board director, Aisha Carr, hosted a virtual town hall the night before the April election.

TMJ4 News District four school board director, Aisha Carr.

Hall hosted a town hall last week during MPS's spring break.

TMJ4 joined Monday's virtual meeting to hear what last-minute thoughts voters have about the measure on the ballot.

The biggest question remained the same: where exactly is the money going?

MPS said if the referendum doesn't pass each school will have to cut their budgets by 13 percent, which will mainly impact after-school programs and their staffing.

If it does pass residents will pay $216 more in taxes for every $100,000 dollars of their home's value.

