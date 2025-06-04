Milwaukee residents are open to a July 3 drone show at the lakefront

MILWAUKEE — On July 3rd waves of drones will replace the longtime fireworks show at Milwaukee's lakefront.

Milwaukee County leaders announced the change Wednesday. The move to drones follows the cancellation of the 2024 show due to a lack of sponsorship.

Organizers say to expect three waves of drones lasting around 14 minutes each for a 45-minute show set to music. The show will be located at McKinley Beach and the surrounding area. Also different from past years, overnight parking and camping will not be permitted.

Nine-year-old Ezra Davis likes fireworks but said he is excited for the show.

TMJ4 News Ezra Davis, 9, enjoys fireworks but is excited to see a drone show in Milwaukee.

"Because I want to see a big thing in the sky," Davis said. "It’s like an alien invasion."

This is not the first community to use drones. Last summer, New Berlin's Independence Day celebration featured 200 drones.

TMJ4 News Dalia Delaney and her husband Antwon Irby are considering coming down to the lakefront to view the drone show.

Dalia Delaney's birthday is July 3, so she likes a traditional show, but she and her family are open to something new.

"It sounds nice. I think we’ll come down this year," Delaney stated.

"Don’t turn it down. Try it one year. If you don’t like it, you could try something else next year," Delaney's husband Antwon Irby said.

In 2023, the lakefront fireworks alone cost about $350,000 according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department. The price tag did not include the other expenses such as staffing, cleanup and other logistics.

This year The Milwaukee Parks Foundation raised more than $200,000 for the July 3rd show. It covers everything from drones to event support and more. The drones and sound alone cost around $141,000.

The parks department said this is the first year it will cover the full cost of a major lakefront celebration without relying on extra public funds.

TMJ4 News Paul Masterson believes the move to a drone show is a more cost-effective way to provide community entertainment.

"I think that’s fine. It's entertainment. It’s modern," Milwaukee resident Paul Masterson told TMJ4. "I think it's an appropriate move because it’s entertainment without the cost or the explosions."

Milwaukee County's drone show is scheduled to start around 9:15 p.m. on July 3.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error