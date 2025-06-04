MILWAUKEE — A drone show will light up the sky along Milwaukee’s shoreline this July in place of the annual fireworks celebration.

The 45-minute drone show, set for July 3, 2025, will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks and the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

Viewing areas

Viewing areas for the drone show will be available at McKinley Beach and McKinley Park, offering expansive lakefront views for attendees. The show will also be visible along Milwaukee’s shoreline, creating a spectacular backdrop for all who gather to watch.

“Milwaukee County is at its best when we come together to create memorable, inclusive experiences for everyone. We’re proud to bring the community together for this first-of-its-kind drone show, highlighting not just our beautiful lakefront but the creativity and collaboration that make Milwaukee County so special,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “Thanks to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation’s incredible efforts to secure sponsorships, this drone show is another example of how we’re investing in our parks, our neighborhoods, and our shared sense of community pride.”

Watch: Drone show to replace fireworks in July 3 lakefront celebration in Milwaukee

Drone show to replace fireworks in July 3 lakefront celebration in Milwaukee

Event details

The show starts around 9:15 p.m., but guests can show up as early as 2 p.m. The event is first come, first served. No early access, overnight parking, or camping on July 2 and July 3 is permitted, according to the release.

Parking

Milwaukee County Executive Press Office

Parking will be available starting at 2 p.m. and will cost $20 per vehicle. It will be available at the Coast Guard Station lot, the McKinley Marina lot and the McKinley Tennis Court lot.

There will be free handicapped parking available on Lincoln Memorial Drive in designated spaces.

Food and vendors:

A variety of food vendors and beverage options will be available, along with portable and accessible restrooms and those at the McKinley Marina.

Road closures

To ensure everyone’s safety, roads near the event area may close just before and during the show, and the drone launch zone near the pier will be restricted.

Local law enforcement, Milwaukee County Park Rangers, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department will also be on-site.

A makeup date is scheduled for July 6.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip