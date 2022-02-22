Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Public Schools closed today, no meal pickup, due to weather

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 06:54:54-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools as well as dozens of other school districts in SE Wisconsin are closed Tuesday due to slick roads and freezing rain.

MPS, the largest school district in Wisconsin, said in a statement this morning that all MPS schools and sites are closed, and all after-school activities are canceled, due to the weather.

MPS continued employees should not report today and meals will not be available for pickup.

  • For school closings and delays across our viewing area, click here.
  • To watch your weather forecast this morning, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku