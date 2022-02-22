Milwaukee Public Schools closed today, no meal pickup, due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools as well as dozens of other school districts in SE Wisconsin are closed Tuesday due to slick roads and freezing rain.

MPS, the largest school district in Wisconsin, said in a statement this morning that all MPS schools and sites are closed, and all after-school activities are canceled, due to the weather.

MPS continued employees should not report today and meals will not be available for pickup.

