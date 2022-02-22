Track road conditions in your area here

SE Wisconsin is bracing for slick roads as freezing rain moves through the area Tuesday morning. Conditions are expected to be nasty through Tuesday evening, so to prepare for your morning and evening commutes, there are a few resources you can use.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 road map is one of the best ways to track ice on roads as well as crashes and other obstacles. Click here to view the 511 map.

The National Weather Service also has a road conditions map tracking snow and ice on roads across the country. Click here to view the NWS' road map.

And finally you can watch up-to-date traffic reports from TMJ4's Adriana Mendez on TMJ4 News Today. You can watch our morning newscasts by clicking here. You can also watch them on Roku, Apple TV or other streaming devices, and in your TMJ4 app.

