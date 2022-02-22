Freezing rain, slick roads, weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 6PM********

Freezing rain through the night created very icy conditions north and west of Milwaukee. Temperatures remained just above freezing for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, but that is changing this morning. Rain will change to freezing rain for all of Southeast Wisconsin. The heaviest freezing rain may fall around midday. Up to 0.25" of total freezing rain is possible. Untreated roads will be very slick. A little bit of sleet may also mix in this afternoon. The freezing rain should end by 5 p.m..

A surge of colder air surges in tonight. High temperatures the rest of the work week will only be in the 20s. We have a pretty good chance for accumulating snow Thursday evening through Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Breezy with freezing rain to sleet. Up to 0.25" total freezing rain.

High: 32

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Breezy and Colder

Low: 12

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Snow Likely Late

High: 26

FRIDAY: Snow Early. Some Accumulation Likely. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 27

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35