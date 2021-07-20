Milwaukee Public Museum Planetarium shows return July 22

MILWAUKEE — Big news from the Milwaukee Public Museum! The planetarium there will re-open on July 22nd. Videos will be played on Wisconsin's largest planetarium screen every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For the debut shows, the planetarium will feature Stargazers of Africa. It's an original production made by in-house staff. It will take viewers on a, "journey to Africa for a journey connecting the stars, moon and planets to the people across this great continent. From the dawn of time, African people have looked to the skies above for inspiration and guidance, and this show will depict the mythology and lessons that have been reflected back to them," a press release said.

Here is the schedule for planetarium shows from July 22 to Aug. 1:

10:30 a.m. Stargazers of Africa

11:30 a.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

12:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

1:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

2:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

3:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing

4:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

Planetarium admission is included with your museum admission. You don't need to pay anything extra.

