Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Public Museum Planetarium shows return July 22

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kust, James
Milwaukee Public Museum
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 22:35:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Big news from the Milwaukee Public Museum! The planetarium there will re-open on July 22nd. Videos will be played on Wisconsin's largest planetarium screen every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For the debut shows, the planetarium will feature Stargazers of Africa. It's an original production made by in-house staff. It will take viewers on a, "journey to Africa for a journey connecting the stars, moon and planets to the people across this great continent. From the dawn of time, African people have looked to the skies above for inspiration and guidance, and this show will depict the mythology and lessons that have been reflected back to them," a press release said.

Here is the schedule for planetarium shows from July 22 to Aug. 1:

  • 10:30 a.m. Stargazers of Africa
  • 11:30 a.m. Wisconsin Stargazing
  • 12:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa
  • 1:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing
  • 2:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa
  • 3:30 p.m. Wisconsin Stargazing
  • 4:30 p.m. Stargazers of Africa

Planetarium admission is included with your museum admission. You don't need to pay anything extra.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW