Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police welcome new facility service dog, CRUSH

CRUSH stands for Canine Response Unconditionally Support Health
Untitled design (19).png
Milwaukee Police Department
The Milwaukee Police Department has a new service dog! Meet Crush.
Untitled design (19).png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 10:46:32-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has an adorable new service dog, CRUSH, and she's one of a kind!

CRUSH is the first-ever facility service dog for the Milwaukee Police Department. She is a 9-month-old golden retriever and was attained thanks to a donation by Partners with Paws Service Dog Corporation, a non-profit dog training organization.

CRUSH will be assigned to the Milwaukee police Wellness Team and will be cared for by Police Officers Benjamin Ade, the health and wellness coordinator.

Why is her name CRUSH ? It stands for Canine Response Unconditionally Support Health. She will focus on the emotional health of department members.

Welcome to the Milwaukee Police Department, CRUSH!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need