Milwaukee police welcome new facility service dog, CRUSH

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has an adorable new service dog, CRUSH, and she's one of a kind!

CRUSH is the first-ever facility service dog for the Milwaukee Police Department. She is a 9-month-old golden retriever and was attained thanks to a donation by Partners with Paws Service Dog Corporation, a non-profit dog training organization.

CRUSH will be assigned to the Milwaukee police Wellness Team and will be cared for by Police Officers Benjamin Ade, the health and wellness coordinator.

Why is her name CRUSH ? It stands for Canine Response Unconditionally Support Health. She will focus on the emotional health of department members.

Welcome to the Milwaukee Police Department, CRUSH!

#MKEPD and Police Chief Norman have a new #CRUSH! We proudly welcome our newest four-legged member, #CRUSH! #CRUSH is a facility service dog, the first ever for #MKEPD after a generous donation by Partners with Paws Service Dog Corporation, a non-profit dog training organization. pic.twitter.com/dKVX2f3osU — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 15, 2022

