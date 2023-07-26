Milwaukee Police shoot at suspect when he fails to comply, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was not injured after police shot toward him during a foot pursuit Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and Howard. Officers were responding to a threat complaint when they came across the suspect, a 24-year-old man armed with a gun.

Police say the suspect aimed his gun at officers and ran off on foot. MPD officers located the suspect who then refused to comply with orders. At that time, Milwaukee Police say one of the officers shot at the suspect.

The suspect was not struck but was taken into custody without further issues.

An investigation into the incident and Milwaukee Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

