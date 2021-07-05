Milwaukee police searching for man linked to AMBER alert

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said the AMBER Alert that was issued early Monday morning for a missing boy was connected to a homicide the night before.

The AMBER Alert has since been canceled after the toddler was found safe, but police said they’re still searching for the suspect.

Police said this all started when a young woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood on the city’s north side. Investigators said that shooting led to the kidnapping of a 2-year-old child.

Neighbors who live near N. 26th and Burleigh said a large group of people were shooting off fireworks in the street late Sunday night when the 4th of July celebration escalated into gunfire.

A woman who lives in the area told TMJ4 News off-camera that she heard several shots shortly before midnight. She said everyone nearby ran off before police arrived to find an 18-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police said 20-year-old Renado Hall then took a young boy while armed with a handgun and drove away in an unknown direction.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child, but it was canceled a few hours later after the boy was found unharmed and returned to relatives. Milwaukee police say they have yet to track down Hall who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee police had not identified the 18-year-old victim or shared what led up to the shooting. Anyone who knows of Hall’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police. It’s believed he’s driving a silver or black Acura or Cadillac with California plates that read 6XZY-488.

