Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old West Bend man, Michael Leinen

items.[0].image.alt
Washington County Sheriff Department
Michael Leinen
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 17:06:31-04

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Michael Leinen, 76, from West Bend.

He was last seen on the 4th of July leaving from Fairmount, North Dakota on his way to his home in West Bend. Leinen's family said he has not shown up and his phone battery is dead.

Leinen was driving a 2005 white GMC Yukon pulling a 12 foot trailer. He was wearing a white shirt with 'Leinen Family Reunion' written on it.

If you have any information regarding this situation please call the Washington County Sheriff's Department (262) 335-4411.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW