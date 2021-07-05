Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old West Bend man, Michael Leinen

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Michael Leinen, 76, from West Bend.

He was last seen on the 4th of July leaving from Fairmount, North Dakota on his way to his home in West Bend. Leinen's family said he has not shown up and his phone battery is dead.

Leinen was driving a 2005 white GMC Yukon pulling a 12 foot trailer. He was wearing a white shirt with 'Leinen Family Reunion' written on it.

If you have any information regarding this situation please call the Washington County Sheriff's Department (262) 335-4411.

