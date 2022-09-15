Milwaukee police search for suspect vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has shared photos of the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the vehicle pictured above hit and killed 32-year-old Arne Japheth Bast on E. Brady Street. The driver then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2018 dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, police say.

Police said Sunday the man was in "grave condition" following the incident. In an update Monday afternoon, police said the man died from his injuries.

A GoFundMe has since been created for Bast's family to help them cover funeral costs.

Milwaukee police are now looking for the vehicle and suspect. The Jeep was last seen traveling south on N. Water Street.

If you see the vehicle or if you have any information on the incident, contact the police at 414-935-7431, 414-935-7878, or 414-935-7360.

