Pedestrian in 'grave' condition after car hits him on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in 'grave' condition after a car hit him on busy Brady Street Sunday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said the man was in the street when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then drove off, police said. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.

The victim is in the hospital in "grave condition," according to MPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

