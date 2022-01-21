Milwaukee police release video of in-custody death of 27-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released video on Friday related to an in-custody death of a 27-year-old man that happened in December.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The man died after being hospitalized twice.

It began around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Cesar Chavez Dr.

You can watch the full video by clicking here. DISCRETION IS ADVISED: Images and videos may be disturbing to some viewers.

Milwaukee police said that during a traffic stop, the 27-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a drug investigation.

MPD Milwaukee police release video of in-custody death from December.

Officers then conducted a search of the suspect and drugs were found. Officers then noticed that the man needed medical attention, as they believed he had taken some sort of controlled substance.

Officers took the man to a hospital, where he was later medically cleared and taken to MPD's District 2 building.

According to police, once the man arrived at District 2, the 27-year-old completed the booking process without incident. Police said the man said he had recently taken drugs, but said he did not need medical attention.

After booking, police said he then had another medical emergency, and was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two MPD officers were put on administrative leave while the death is investigated, per department policy.

The West Allis Police Department has taken over the investigation because the death happened in Milwaukee Police custody.

This incident is also being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

"The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents," MPD said in a statement. "MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

