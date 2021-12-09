27-year-old man dies in police custody, Milwaukee Police Chief says

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man died in police custody Wednesday night after being twice hospitalized, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Thursday.

The incident started at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S. Cesar Chavez Dr.

Norman said that during a traffic stop, the 27-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a drug investigation. He said officers noticed that the man needed medical attention, as they believed he had taken some sort of controlled substance.

Officers took the man to a hospital, where he was later medically cleared and taken to MPD's District 2 building.

According to Norman, once the man arrived at District 2 he had another medical emergency, and was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death as a probable drug overdose, according to an emailed statement.

Two MPD officers have been put on administrative leave while the death is investigated, per department policy.

This is a developing story - check back for more details.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip