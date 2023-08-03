Milwaukee Police pursuit results in crash on I-94 at Moorland Road

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two lanes of I-94 westbound at Moorland Road were closed Thursday morning after a Milwaukee Police pursuit ended in a crash, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. resulting in the lane closures. The sheriff's office said MPD had been chasing a vehicle when it crashed into another car.

The driver of the vehicle being chased was taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said it assisted with traffic control, but Milwaukee Police would have more information on the incident.

TMJ4 News has reached out to MPD and is waiting to hear back. The road closures issued after the crash have since cleared.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

