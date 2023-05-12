Milwaukee police officer, young woman among those honored during annual heroes gala

MILWAUKEE — Honoring everyday people for doing extraordinary things. That's what took place behind at Kohl's Innovation Center Thursday night during the American Red Cross' Brave Hearts Gala.

"They are amazing stories on so many levels," said Christopher Kuranz, chair of the Brave Hearts Gala.

Among the seven recipients being honored at the 37th annual event was Nancy Piscina. She was granted the Good Samaritan Hero Award after she helped save a hit-and-run victim's life last year.

"​I appreciate it a lot. I wasn't expecting it at all. It's a very nice surprise," said Piscina.

Piscina was driving along 16th and Lincoln in Milwaukee when she saw a 61-year-old woman get struck by a car. The driver never stopped, but Piscina jumped right into action.

"I just stopped automatically and I got out to help," said Piscina. "I made sure that there wasn't any severe bleeding or anything. I ran back to my car to get my phone and call 911."

"That's what a lot of the stories are about. It's just an everyday person who's there and something happens and they jump in," said John Griffith, board chair for the American Red Cross of Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee police detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was selected as the Red Cross hero of the year after he was shot inside a restaurant trying to stop an armed robbery last January.

"I still don't consider myself to be a hero," said Wilkiewicz. "This is what I signed up to do, I took an oath to protect and serve."

All seven heroes recognized Thursday also served as a reminder to the entire community that anyone can be the change they wish to see in the world.

"​Everybody has an opportunity. Everybody has a purpose in this world to do something good," said Wilkiewicz.

"​It could always be us. For them today, for us, tomorrow," said Piscina.

If you'd like to learn more about how you can join or support the American Red Cross of Southeast Wisconsin, click here.

