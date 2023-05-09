Milwaukee police officer placed on administrative duty after allegedly pointing duty weapon at his girlfriend

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police officer has been placed on administrative duty without police power after he was accused and charged with pointing a gun at his girlfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, Rodney Abernathy is facing two charges: endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from a Jan. 19 incident in which prosecutors say Abernathy choked, shoved, and pointed a gun at his girlfriend during an argument.

A criminal complaint states the victim had gone out with two friends and was getting dropped off at Abernathy's when the incident occurred. The victim told police she knocked on Abernathy's door and had a conversation with him.

Eventually, prosecutors say Abernathy exited his home holding a gun and grabbed the victim's neck. The victim's friends were still at the house and saw the altercation. The two reportedly tried to get the victim away from Abernathy.

Abernathy allegedly kept his hand around the victim's neck and pushed her forward. He then "cocked" the gun and pointed it at the victim's head.

The complaint goes on to say another woman came out of Abernathy's home and demanded he give her the gun. That's when the victim and her friends ran to their car in an attempt to get away.

Abernathy is accused of refusing to give up his gun and going after the victim. He allegedly pinned her down in a car and raised his weapon as if to hit the victim on the head. The gun hit the windshield.

The victim told police she thought one of her friends may have grabbed Abernathy's arm to prevent him from hitting her. The woman who had come out of Abernathy's house reportedly pulled him away, and the victim and her friends were able to drive off.

Abernathy now faces the two charges, which have a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison, if convicted.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, who told us Abernathy is on administrative duty without police power, pending an investigation.

Abernathy's initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 15 at 1 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip