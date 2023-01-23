Milwaukee police officer facing child abuse charges

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was charged with two counts of physical abuse of a child after prosecutors say he brought his two-month-old to the hospital after the child stopped breathing. The child suffered fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, doctors say.

30-year-old Martinese McDaniel was charged with two felony counts of physical abuse of a child.

According to a criminal complaint released Monday, McDaniel's two-month-old daughter was brought to Children's Wisconsin on Jan. 14, where doctors diagnosed her with bleeding in the brain.

McDaniel told Milwaukee police officers he used a 'bicycle technique' of pumping her legs to alleviate gas, after the child became fussy after a meal.

OFFICER ARRESTED: Off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective arrested for sexual assault, police say

That's when the child took a sharp gasp in and then stopped breathing. McDaniel said he performed CPR and, while panicking, shook the child "three or four times", the complaint states.

The child's mother and McDaniel's girlfriend arrived and called 911. The child seemed healthy earlier in the day before she left the child in the care of McDaniel, she later told police.

A pediatrician diagnosed the child with brain injury, hemorrhaging, rib fractures, a liver laceration, and bruising to the chest, among other injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a surveillance camera in McDaniel's home. Footage between 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 was missing, though he provided 12 other hours of footage to police, the complaint states.

According to online court records, officials set bond at $5,000. His bail bond hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip