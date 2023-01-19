Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-duty Milwaukee Police Department 'member' arrested for sexual assault, police say

The "member" was placed on full suspension.
Milwaukee Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
File photo
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 18:29:51-05

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) "member" was arrested for sexual assault on Thursday, police say.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating a sexual assault investigation that occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Water and Buffalo.

Police say an off-duty MPD "member" was arrested regarding a sexual assault allegation. The "member" was placed on full suspension.

The investigation will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower