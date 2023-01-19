Off-duty Milwaukee Police Department 'member' arrested for sexual assault, police say

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) "member" was arrested for sexual assault on Thursday, police say.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating a sexual assault investigation that occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Water and Buffalo.

Police say an off-duty MPD "member" was arrested regarding a sexual assault allegation. The "member" was placed on full suspension.

The investigation will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip