MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered Milwaukee man.

Police said Nevan Gumieny was last seen Monday afternoon on his way to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital with his grandfather. Police added that he was going towards the Oak Leaf Trail.

He is 23-years-old, 160 pounds, and about 5'11". If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact (414) 935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip