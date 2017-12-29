Milwaukee Police looking for possible witness in overdose investigation

Man captured on surveillance video with victim

8:19 AM, Dec 29, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Milwaukee Police are still looking for a man who may have information about the overdose of a 19-year-old woman. 

Halie A. Webb was found dead outside of a home on the 4800 block of N. 21st St. around 7 am on Sep. 15. 

The man, who was captured on surveillance camera, is the last person known to see her alive. 

Milwaukee Police say they are conducting a death investigation, and it is believed to be an overdose.

The victim and witness were last seen in a silver minivan on Sep.14 near 56th and Burleigh. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top