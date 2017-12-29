Milwaukee Police are still looking for a man who may have information about the overdose of a 19-year-old woman.

Halie A. Webb was found dead outside of a home on the 4800 block of N. 21st St. around 7 am on Sep. 15.

The man, who was captured on surveillance camera, is the last person known to see her alive.

Milwaukee Police say they are conducting a death investigation, and it is believed to be an overdose.

The victim and witness were last seen in a silver minivan on Sep.14 near 56th and Burleigh.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.