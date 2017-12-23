Today's Storm Team 4cast

After a few mild days in the past week, prepare for the cold. Temperatures today will stay about 10 degrees colder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 20s. Combine that with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, it will feel more like the teens today. Sunday will continue the downhill trend of temperatures under partly cloudy skies. We'll climb to the middle 20s with still an occasional breeze. We also will likely see a few snow showers on Sunday. This won't accumulate to more than just a dusting, so hopes of a white Christmas are basically shot at this point since we'd need one inch of snow on the ground Monday morning. After the weekend the real cold sets in just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Day (Monday) may see a flurry early in the day but the bigger story will certainly be the cold with highs hitting the upper teens in the morning and already starting to fall by the afternoon. That downward temperature trend will set up a bitter cold Tuesday. Highs will likely climb to the upper single digits. If you're heading north for the holiday - northern Wisconsin will likely see subzero highs on Tuesday. Wednesday will start to improve... but barely. Highs Wednesday will climb to the lower double-digits.