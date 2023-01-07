Milwaukee police involved in three pursuits overnight, several teens arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.

According to MPD, the first pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. A stolen vehicle was seen driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust.

The pursuit ended near Fond Du Lac and Locust and was followed by a chase on foot. Eventually, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

A few hours later, around 1 a.m., officers chased a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery. That pursuit began near 27th and Lisbon and ended near 37th and Robert.

Milwaukee police said a 41-year-old man was arrested following a brief chase on foot. The passenger in the vehicle, a 51-year-old man, was also taken into custody.

Around 3 a.m., Milwaukee police were involved in another pursuit. The vehicle they were chasing had been wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

That pursuit began near 6th and State and ended near 27th and Cherry when the suspect vehicle crashed into a traffic pole. A 16-year-old girl was arrested and taken to a local hospital out of precaution. Her passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was also arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in connection to all the above incidents.

