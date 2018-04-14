Milwaukee Police investigating viral traffic stop

A video of a traffic stop from earlier this week is going viral, with close to 300,000 views on Facebook. The clip appears to show an 18-year-old being pulled out of a front passenger seat of a car by three Milwaukee Police officers.

The family wants people to see the video, and hear their story, because they want to change the way police interact with the community. Earlier this week, Milwaukee Police told TODAY’S TMJ4 they’re aware of the incident and are conducting an internal investigation.

The video is 42 minutes long. According to the passengers in the car, this was near 29th and Lisbon. The passengers were three teenagers and an 8-year-old girl.

"It was scary," said Adea Dunn, a passenger.

In the clip, you can Dunn explain to her mother Danielle Williams on the phone why police made the stop in the first place. She says it was because they’re headlights weren’t on.

But they say a simple violation shouldn't have escalated to an 18-year-old being dragged out of the car.

"It was a bit of a shock for all of us," said Quelle Robinson, another passenger,

They asked questions before the video appears to show the driver of the car eventually given a ticket. The family can file an official complaint with the fire and police commission but haven't done that yet.

We asked Milwaukee police for an update on the investigation Friday, but didn't hear back.