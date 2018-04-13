Rice Lake police officer rescues dog from icy, muddy pond

A Rice Lake police officer rescued a Great Dane from an icy, muddy pond on Thursday morning.

Officer Olson entered the pond to lead Lucy, a dog from MN Great Dane Rescue, out of the water himself according to a Facebook post. She had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the mud after escaping from her foster family on County Highway O.

Lucy was reunited with her foster family. She and Officer Olson are both doing great.

"We especially would like to thank Officer Olson for entering the freezing swamp water and putting himself at risk to save Lucy," Director of the Great Dane Rescue Jim Black commented on the post. "We are so very thankful for your selfless act of heroism. Lucy says thank you also!!"