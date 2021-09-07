Watch
Milwaukee police investigating two separate Tuesday afternoon shootings

Milwaukee police
Posted at 3:50 PM, Sep 07, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating two Tuesday afternoon shootings. Both were non-fatal.

The first shooting happened near the 4200 block of N. 22nd Street around 12:35 p.m. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot but is expected to recover. A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Police said the shooting was a result of a fight.

The second shooting happened around 1:46 p.m. at the 1400 block of W. Locus Street. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. He sustained non-fatal injuries. There is no known suspect and police are still investigating why the 20-year-old was shot.
Police asked anyone with information to contact either of MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

